SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 05: Phil Mickelson plays a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Golf world

Report: Phil Mickelson purchasing another Arizona golf course

5 hours ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: United States Ryder Cup Captain, Jim Furyk talks during the Ryder Cup Captain&#39;s Announcement press conference at PGA of America Headquarters on January 11, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Ryder Cup

Jim Furyk announces key changes to how the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team will be selected

5 hours ago
ryder-cup-trophy-euro-flag-2016.jpg
Ryder Cup

Report: Rome's guaranteed funds cut, in danger of losing 2022 Ryder Cup

6 hours ago
Ryder Cup

Report: Rome's guaranteed funds cut, in danger of losing 2022 Ryder Cup

ryder-cup-trophy-euro-flag-2016.jpg
Getty Images

According to a report from the Associated Press, guaranteed money for the 2022 Ryder Cup in Rome has been cut by the Italian government. If organizers are unable to find new funds, the city could lose the event.

On Wednesday, the Italian Senate slashed an amendment to a bill that would have provided 97 million euros ($103 million) to the Ryder Cup. That money is vital to running one of golf's premier competitions.

"The Ryder Cup is and remains a great opportunity for the country," said Andrea Marcucci, president of the Senate's culture and sport committee. "I hope the government quickly finds a solution which responds to the prerequisites asked for by the organizers. I want to remind everyone that the tournament has a considerable economic spin-off and television rights. The amendment in question didn't call for further public spending."

Funding for major events has become an issue for the country since Rome pulled its name from 2024 Olympic consideration.

The 2022 Ryder Cup is scheduled to be played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia, just outside Rome.

