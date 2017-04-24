Pinterest A dejected Lexi Thompson walks off 18th green after losing to So Yeon Ryu in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration. Jeff Gross

“An announcement is set to be made by the R&A and USGA tomorrow [Tuesday] in the wake of the rules incident that cost Lexi Thompson her chance of winning one of the women’s majors earlier this month,” Martin Dempster of the Scotsman reports.

“That probably points to no one, and certainly not armchair viewers, being able to influence events in such a way once a scorecard has been signed.”

Recall that at the ANA Inspiration, Thompson was assessed four penalty strokes, two for improperly replacing her ball after marking it on the green and two for signing an incorrect scorecard. She ended up losing to So Yeon Ryu in a playoff.

Zurich Classic draws praise for new format

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is receiving rave reviews ahead of its Thursday start for its format switch from individual stroke play to two-man teams, Sheldon Mickles of the New Orleans Advocate writes.

“Top 10 players expected to play are Jason Day (third), Hideki Matsuyama (fourth), Jordan Spieth (fifth), Henrik Stenson (sixth), Justin Rose (eighth) and Rickie Fowler (ninth). Justin Thomas, who was 10th a week ago before slipping one spot, is also in the field.

“‘When we took this on, we all agreed it was a good thing,’ tournament director Steve Worthy said. ‘But it’s been better than I thought, and (the field) has exceeded my expectations.’

“Worthy said they’ve even gotten good reports this week from players on the practice range at the Valero Texas Open, who talked about the buzz surrounding the Zurich Classic.

“‘This will turn the week into a great event in New Orleans,’ Charley Hoffman, a co-chairman of the Player Advisory Council, said when the change was made last fall. ‘They’ve struggled the last few years with the depth of the field, but they will get a lot of great players and we’re going to have fun.’”