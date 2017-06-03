U.S. Openan hour ago

Report: Phil Mickelson won't play U.S. Open, will attend daughter's graduation instead

By
18 June 2016: Phil Mickelson (USA) waits to play his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Icon Sportswire

Phil Mickelson has informed the United States Golf Association that he will not play in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in two weeks, choosing instead to attend daughter Amanda’s high school graduation in Carlsbad, Calif., Karen Crouse of the New York Times has reported.

“As I look back on life, this is a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present,” Mickelson said. “There’s no greater joy as a parent.”

On the Tuesday before the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, Mickelson flew home to attend Amanda's eighth-grade gradution the following day, and made it back for his Thursday morning tee time.

Mickelson, 46, needs only a victory in the U.S. Open to complete a career grand slam. He has finished second in the Open six times, including at the 2013 Open at Merion.

