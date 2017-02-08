Report: Phil Mickelson purchasing another Arizona golf course

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 05: Phil Mickelson plays a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson’s collection of golf courses still lags well behind his trophy collection, but he’s been steadily closing the gap in recent years.

The Arizona Republic reported that Mickelson, heading a group that includes his long-time agent Steve Loy and his brother Tim, has purchased Ocotillo Golf Club, a 27-hole facility in Chandler, Ariz.

Presumably it will become part of Mickelson Private Golf Corporate Membership that includes the Rim Golf Club and the Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, both in Payson, Ariz.; Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz.; McDowell Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.; Mountain Brook Golf Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz., and two courses at Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Ariz.

Mickelson Private Golf is limited to 50 members who annually receive 200 certificates for rounds of golf, to be used any way the members see fit, at any of the courses in the portfolio.

RELATED: Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: An escape from a dirt path in a jungle

“This will be our eighth course in Arizona,” Loy told the newspaper. “We are hoping to close on Ocotillo very soon. It’s a great course, and it will be an honor to own it.”

