Report: Lexi Thompson's mom, Judy, diagnosed with uterine cancer

Lexi Thompson holds the Kraft Nabisco Championship trophy with her mother Judy Thompson and her father Scott Thompson after her three-shot win in 2014.
It seemed unusual for Lexi Thompson to ask out of appearing in the media center ahead of this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the second LPGA major of the 2017 season. Golf Channel reported that Thompson’s agent said she was fatigued due to something she was dealing with off the course.

The explanation for Thompson’s actions, however, appears clearer after Golfweek.com reported Tuesday that Thompson’s mother, Judy, has been undergoing treatment for uterine cancer.

“It has been devastating news to the whole Thompson family,” Bobby Kreusler, the agent who represents Lexi and her brothers, Curtis and Nicholas, told Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols.

Judy, who previously has dealt with breast cancer, began experiencing symptoms in May, the same week that Lexi won the Kingsmill Championship in a runaway. Doctors performed a biopsy and diagnosed Judy with cancer, and had surgery on June 6 to remove a tumor.

Lexi, 22, spent last week at home in Florida with her mother and accompanied her as she underwent radiation therapy. Judy will undergo more radiation treatment this week and next in hopes of being able to attend the U.S. Women’s Open in July.

According to Kreusler, Judy Thompson specifically told Lexi that she wanted her to continue to play while she's undergoing treatments.

