Report: Bryson DeChambeau forced to alter his putter after being told it was non-conforming by the USGA

The USGA is in the midst of simplifying -- some would say loosening -- the Rules of Golf. But that doesn't mean golf's governing body still isn't cracking down on certain aspects of the game.

Budding PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau's recent switch to a sidesaddle method of putting is apparently on the radar of the game's rules makers. Although there's nothing in golf's rules prohibiting the unorthodox style, according to Morning Read's Adam Schupak, the USGA deemed DeChambeau's putter to be non-conforming.

It seems the problem wasn't with the putter's head, but that it was center-shafted. DeChambeau told Schupak he was informed of the USGA's decision by a PGA Tour official on the eve of last week's CareerBuilder Challenge.

"I was very disappointed with the way they handled it," DeChambeau said. "They've said to me, too, that they don't like the way I'm doing it. But it's within the rules, and I don't know why they don't like it. They say I'm potentially taking skill out of the game. Anything that helps shoot lower scores or makes golf more fun and grows the game, that's what I'm all about."

DeChambeau complied with the request and used the putter head with a shaft in the rear at the CareerBuilder Challenge. He shot scores of 70-72-71 at PGA West to miss the cut.

DeChambeau first used the sidesaddle method at the Franklin Templeton Shootout. He told reporters at that event: "I'm concerned if I start doing well with it, what will they do? It's within the rules. It's legal. Will they make a new rule? We'll fight it all the way."

