REMINDER: 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia hit one of the worst shots ever just TWO weeks ago

A lot of hackers used Masters weekend to kick off their own golf seasons. And as many instruction articles that people read over the winter, these first rounds are usually pretty ugly. But if you’re in need of some motivation, look no farther than Sergio Garcia.

Yeah, yeah, there’s the whole story line about the Spaniard battling through two decades of close calls to finally win a major championship. We can all draw inspiration from that kind of perseverance. But we can also draw confidence from this simple fact: Just two weeks before Garcia’s green jacket triumph, he hit one of the worst shots you’ll ever see.

In case you forgot, Garcia topped a tee shot into the water at the WGC-Match Play Championship in a match against Jon Rahm. This will probably look familiar to what you saw in your foursome over the weekend, but it was shocking coming from one of golf’s great ball-strikers:

Garcia’s blooper basically ended a match in which he got blown out 6 and 4. But neither that embarrassing shot -- nor score -- could keep him from breaking through at Augusta National a mere 16 days later.

So hang in there. Who knows, in a couple weeks, maybe you'll be ready to win a major. OK, probably not, but you get the point.

