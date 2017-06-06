Trending
Real-life superhero can slide across an entire pool and onto his feet like it's no big deal

If I could have one superpower, it would be to eat as much junk food as I want (I'm good at that part) without getting fat. That being said, this wouldn't be bad either.

A video of a guy superhero sliding across an entire pool at a resort in Jamaica and popping onto his feet like it's no big deal is going viral on Tuesday. The man has not been identified, but we'd like to shake his hand because this is amazing and we can't stop watching it:

Seriously, could Spider-Man even do this? Questionable. Could Batman? Ha. Batman wishes he could do something this cool.

To whomever the mystery man legend is, well played, sir. Well played.

