KEY TO SYMBOLS

♦ Open to the public (parentheses indicate previous ranking)

1. (New) Cabot Cliffs
Inverness, N.S.

The 11th is one of six par 4s at Cabot Cliffs, which also features six par 5s and six par 3s.

2. (1) St. George's G. and C.C.
Etobicoke, Ont.

3. (2) The National G.C. of Canada
Woodbridge, Ont.

Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images

4. (4) Hamilton G. & C.C. (West/South)
Ancaster, Ont.

Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images

5. (3) Cabot Links
Inverness, N.S.

6. (6) Fairmont Banff (Alb.)
Springs G. Cse. (Thompson)*

7. (7) Capilano G. and C.C.
West Vancouver, B.C.

8. (8) Fairmont Jasper (Alb.)
Park Lodge G.C.

Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

9. (5) Shaughnessy G. & C.C.
Vancouver, B.C.

Photo by Stan Badz/Getty Images

10. (10) Muskoka Bay Club
Gravenhurst, Ont.

Photo by Stephen Szurlej

11. (11) Devil's Paintbrush
Caledon East, Ont.

12. (22) The Links at Crowbush Cove
Morell, P.E.I.

Photo by Getty Images

13. (12) Beacon Hall G.C.
Aurora, Ont.

14. (15) Bigwin Island (Ont.) G.C.

Photo by David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images

15. (9) Cape Breton Highlands Links
Ingonish Beach, N.S.

Photo by Purestock/Getty Images

16. (14) Victoria (B.C.) G.C.

17. (17) Devil's Pulpit
Caledon Village, Ont.

18. (19) Sagebrush G.C.
Quilchena, B.C.

Stephen Szurlej

19. (New) Calgary (Alb.) G. & C.C.

20. (24) Toronto G.C.
Mississauga, Ont.

21. (23) Coppinwood
Uxbridge, Ont.

22. (13) Redtail G. Cse.
Port Stanley, Ont.

23. (18) Oviinbyrd G.C.
Foots Bay, Ont.

24. (21) Mississaugua (Ont.) G. & C.C.

25. (New) London (Ont.) Hunt and C.C.

26. (25) Tobiano G. Cse.
Kamloops, B.C.

27. (29) Wyndance G.C.
Uxbridge, Ont.

28. (16) Westmount G. & C.C.
Kitchener, Ont.

29. (New) Fox Harb'r Resort
Wallace, N.S.

30. (New) Royal Colwood G.C.
Victoria, B.C.

