KEY TO SYMBOLS
♦ Open to the public (parentheses indicate previous ranking)
1. (New) Cabot Cliffs ♦
Inverness, N.S.
2. (1) St. George's G. and C.C.
Etobicoke, Ont.
3. (2) The National G.C. of Canada
Woodbridge, Ont.
4. (4) Hamilton G. & C.C. (West/South)
Ancaster, Ont.
5. (3) Cabot Links ♦
Inverness, N.S.
6. (6) Fairmont Banff (Alb.) ♦
Springs G. Cse. (Thompson)*
7. (7) Capilano G. and C.C.
West Vancouver, B.C.
8. (8) Fairmont Jasper (Alb.) ♦
Park Lodge G.C.
9. (5) Shaughnessy G. & C.C.
Vancouver, B.C.
10. (10) Muskoka Bay Club ♦
Gravenhurst, Ont.
11. (11) Devil's Paintbrush
Caledon East, Ont.
12. (22) The Links at Crowbush Cove ♦
Morell, P.E.I.
13. (12) Beacon Hall G.C.
Aurora, Ont.
14. (15) Bigwin Island (Ont.) G.C. ♦
15. (9) Cape Breton Highlands Links ♦
Ingonish Beach, N.S.
16. (14) Victoria (B.C.) G.C.
17. (17) Devil's Pulpit
Caledon Village, Ont.
18. (19) Sagebrush G.C. ♦
Quilchena, B.C.
19. (New) Calgary (Alb.) G. & C.C.
20. (24) Toronto G.C.
Mississauga, Ont.
21. (23) Coppinwood
Uxbridge, Ont.
22. (13) Redtail G. Cse.
Port Stanley, Ont.
23. (18) Oviinbyrd G.C.
Foots Bay, Ont.
24. (21) Mississaugua (Ont.) G. & C.C.
25. (New) London (Ont.) Hunt and C.C.
26. (25) Tobiano G. Cse. ♦
Kamloops, B.C.
27. (29) Wyndance G.C.
Uxbridge, Ont.
28. (16) Westmount G. & C.C.
Kitchener, Ont.
29. (New) Fox Harb'r Resort ♦
Wallace, N.S.
30. (New) Royal Colwood G.C.
Victoria, B.C.