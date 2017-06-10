Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stewart Cink, and Ben Crane tied for the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Classic

Three rounds have came and gone at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tenn., and still no one has been able to grab the solo lead. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane are all tied for the 54-hole lead at nine-under 201.

Spain's Cabrera Bello shot the low round of the day, a five-under 65. He began his round with a bogey at TPC Southwind, but a 48-foot chip-in birdie on the par-5 third hole started a streak of three straight. The 33-year-old added four more on his way to the clubhouse, and got it to 10-under overall before dropping a shot on the par-4 17th. Cabrera Bello, coming off a missed cut at the Memorial, is making his first appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Cink, 44, carded his third straight round in the 60s on Saturday, a one-under 69 that featured five birdies and four bogeys. The six-time PGA Tour winner has had a solid 2017 campaign, but hasn't been in this position yet, leading after 54 holes. He entered the final round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational two weeks ago just three back of the lead, but shot a two-over 72 in the final round to tie for 10th. Anything higher than T-10 finish on Sunday would be his best of the season, and a victory would be his first since the 2009 Open Championship.

Ben Crane posted a bogey-free two-under 68 in his third round. He's won five times on the PGA Tour, the last coming at the 2014 FedEx St. Jude Classic. Crane, 41, has just two top 25s on the season, and is coming off a missed cut in his last start at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At eight-under and just one shot back are Luke List and Chad Campbell, who each shot a four-under 66. List had an eventful round, making two eagles, one on the par-4 13th and one on the par-5 16th. He's missed five of his last six cuts and has never won on the PGA Tour. Campbell, 43, has won four times on the PGA Tour, but not since 2007.

Phil Mickelson is just four back at five-under after shooting a one-under 69.