PXG gets biggest endorsement yet via...Will Smith?

2 hours ago
7 rules for throwing a Masters party as cool as Snoop Dogg's

5 hours ago
A few thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's golf swing from his new music video

6 hours ago
PXG gets biggest endorsement yet via...Will Smith?

By

Since it launched in 2015, perhaps no golf brand has built intrigue and cachet around its line better than Bob Parsons' PXG equipment. True, a large part of this discussion regards PXG's price ($5,000) rather than product. However, while the clubs are vanity purchases to some, their tour usage by Lydia Ko, Zach Johnson, Ryan Moore, Billy Horschel and Charl Schwartzel validate the benefit to one's game.

Nevertheless, there's a difference between professional endorsements -- after all, these players are getting paid to play the equipment --and approval from A-list celebrities. And there are few stars as big as Will Smith, who posted this picture with Parsons on his Facebook page:

Give Parsons credit. What better promotion for his new metalwoods than a plug from the Fresh Prince?

