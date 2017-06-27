PSA: Do NOT let your toddler try a trick shot off your face

We love little Sam Blewett. The two-year-old is already an avid golfer and a budding prodigy in the sport. But even with Sam's precocious hand-eye coordination, we would never recommend letting a toddler try a trick shot off your face.

However, that's exactly what Sam's dad did. And. . . it didn't end well. Have a look:

Loading View on Instagram

To be fair, we don't recommend letting anyone try a trick shot off your face or any other part of your body. Justin Bieber and many others have found that out the hard way. We're guessing Mr. Blewett has learned his lesson as well.

