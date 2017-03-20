week-in-instagrams-20170320.jpg
Instagrams

The Week In Instagrams: 03-20-2017

an hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S Capitol on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Trump

President Trump appears to still really like golf, makes 11th trip to course in eight weeks in office

an hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on February 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
News

Steph Curry to appear on "Feherty" this spring

2 hours ago
Trumpan hour ago

President Trump appears to still really like golf, makes 11th trip to course in eight weeks in office

By
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S Capitol on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S Capitol on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

During his campaign, Donald Trump was a critic of President Barack Obama's penchant for hitting the links. "I’m going to be working for you,” Trump said last year at a Virginia rally. “I’m not going to have time to go play golf.” The real-estate tycoon often took his crusade to Twitter, too, making barbs about Obama's rounds [no less than 15 times]https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/843450905932521473) on the platform. To Trump, Obama's golf hobby was indicative of a bigger problem, that No. 44 wasn't taking the job seriously.

So imagine the mindset of Trump opponents after the White House press corps and Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump made his 11th trip to the golf course in eight weeks as president. By comparison, Obama didn't play his first round as POTUS until the last week of April in 2009.

Not helping matters is the White House's reluctance to speak about Trump's golf, sometimes even denying the president played at all. For example, according to the Palm Beach Post, the White House told reporters that the president would be having meetings and making phone calls at Trump International Golf Club on Saturday. Then this photo emerged...

...Which caused the White House to respond by saying the president wasn't just having meetings at the club but also "might have hit a few balls," according to Ben Kasmir of The Hill.

Or hey, maybe he just likes wearing a golf glove to meetings. We imagine Jack Nicklaus does the same thing when designing courses or inspecting his ice cream factory.

We understand the hypocritical aesthetics of Trump playing golf, especially as he's on pace to shatter Obama's eight-year total in just four years. But golf can deliver its share of good to the president. Moreover, teeing it up early and often is nothing new to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Dwight Eisenhower logged over 800 rounds while in office -- (many on trips to Augusta National) -- while Woodrow Wilson played over 1,200 times, astonishing given Wilson was incapacitated the last 18 months of his term from a stroke.

Of course, Sunday was the last day of winter. We can't rule out 36-hole Saturdays for Trump now that it's spring.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopReport indicates Donald Trump's Scottish golf c…
    The LoopDonald Trump fires back at Samuel L. Jackson's …
    The LoopDubai company keeping golf partnership with Donald …