President Obama makes a visit to St. Andrews

While the current president's European outing is off to a troubled start, a former commander-in-chief's overseas excursion has a slightly different tune. In Scotland on a personal trip, Barack Obama found time to make a journey to the home of golf on Thursday, playing the Old Course at St. Andrews.

No. 44 teed off to a gathering of spectators, receiving a round of applause:

After the the third hole, Obama took time to shake hands and speak to the crowd. Before his next shot, his caddie told him, "No pressure, sir," to which Obama replied, "Well, going by those shots I shouldn’t feel any pressure."

Famously a golf addict, Obama recently joined Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainseville, Va. He logged over 300 rounds of golf while in the White House, a frequency that drew its share of criticism from opponents. (Although it's worth noting that figure is on pace to be doubled by Donald Trump.)

Obama is set to speak at a charity function in Edinburgh on Friday.

