Please help find the two monsters involved in kicking and shooting a goose on a golf course

An investigation is underway in Arkansas to identify the two men involved in the kicking and shooting of a goose on a golf course.

The horrifying incident was recorded on a phone by a fellow golfer who was not involved. The video has been shared on the Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association's Facebook page and has been viewed nearly 100,000 times as of Saturday morning.

According to ABC 7 in Little Rock, the incident took place in late April at Centennial Valley Golf Course in Conway, Ark. The video shows a man get out of a golf cart and kick a goose into a pond. A few seconds later, two gunshots are heard coming from the cart. The goose was found dead.

Watch the disgusting video. If you can stomach it.

“It’s something the wildlife officers take seriously every day," said Major Jason Parker with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. "It’s not just a goose to them it’s a part of Arkansas. It’s a part of something we want to protect and save for future generations."

Authorities are hoping the video could lead to bringing the two men to justice. People with knowledge of the incident have been asked to contact the AGFC's tip line at 1-800-482-9262 or text Tip411(847411).

