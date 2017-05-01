LPGA4 hours ago

Playoff at Texas Shootout ends in Haru Nomura's first win of 2017

By
IRVING, TX - APRIL 30: Haru Nomura of Japan plays her tee shot at the tenth hole during the final round of the Volunteers of America North Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club on April 30, 2017 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
Darren Carroll
IRVING, TX - APRIL 30: Haru Nomura of Japan plays her tee shot at the tenth hole during the final round of the Volunteers of America North Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club on April 30, 2017 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

While the PGA Tour’s playoff lingers into Monday, the LPGA’s extra-hole affair between Haru Nomura and Cristie Kerr was settled Sunday night. But only after six grueling extra holes—the duo playing the par-5 finishing hole at Las Colinas Country Club each time—on an already long, difficult day at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

In the end, it was Nomura making a tap-in birdie to keep Kerr from winning her second straight LPGA title.

Gusting winds upwards of 35 m.p.h. created firm greens that lead to tough conditions and high scores at the Irving, Texas, course. Just two players in the field broke par during the final round.

And after rounds of 74 and 76, respectively, Kerr and Nomura found themselves tied at three under for the week. In the playoff, the two traded pars for the first five extra holes until Nomura, the highest-ranked Japanese player in the world at No. 18 after her victory, hit the green in two, then just missed a 12-foot eagle try, setting up a tap-in birdie. When Kerr couldn’t roll in her 10-foot birdie effort, Nomura had her first LPGA win of the season and the third of her career.

The wind was a factor all week in Texas, but was certainly at its worst on Sunday. Many players made comments about the tough conditions after their rounds; Michelle Wie went so far as to say it was some of the hardest conditions she’s competed in.

Even so, the 24-year-old Nomura, who held a four-stroke lead on the back nine but stumbled home with four bogeys and a double on the back nine, said the difficult environment played to her advantage. “I like tough conditions,” said Nomura.

Related: Lydia Ko opens up about what she's looking for in a caddie

Of note, this was Lydia Ko’s first tournament with her new caddie. Yet after rounds of 70 and 73, No. 1 player on the Rolex Rankings withdrew from the event with an eye infection.

This was also Lexi Thompson’s first tournament since the infamous ruling at the ANA Inspiration almost four weeks ago. Thompson closed with a 74 yet moved up from T-22 starting Sunday to T-17 after the round, finishing seven back of the leaders.

RELATED: Lexi Thompson still isn't over her ANA disappointment

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Cristie Kerr collects 19th LPGA win at Lotte Championship

Golf News & Tours

Cristie Kerr makes a move at the Lotte Championship, shooting 29 on the back nine

Golf News & Tours

With opening 67 in Texas, Michelle Wie continues trend of hot first rounds in 2017

Golf News & Tours

Lydia Ko opens up about what she’s looking for in a caddie

Golf News & Tours

Lydia Ko birdies last six holes, shoots 29 on back nine

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    Golf News & ToursWith opening 67 in Texas, Michelle Wie continues tr…
    Golf News & ToursCristie Kerr collects 19th LPGA win at Lotte Champi…
    Golf News & ToursLydia Ko opens up about what she’s looking for in a…