PGA Touran hour ago

Players Championship purse to stay at $10.5 million

By
jason-day-players-championship-2016-trophy-rickie-fowler-tim-finchem.jpg
Stan Badz

How would officials in charge of the top men’s tournaments react to the USGA’s decision to up the ante at the U.S. Open, increasing the championship’s purse by $2 million to $12 million total, with the winner receiving more than $2 million? It was a curiosity initially answered this week when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that the purse at this May’s Players Championship would stay at $10.5 million, the same payout as a year ago.

“I think it’s great what the USGA has done,” Monahan told the Florida Times-Union. “Our plan coming into the year has been to stay at $10.5 [million], and we’re going to stay to our plan.”

The Players has traditionally had the highest purse of any PGA Tour run event and frequently has been at least the equal of the four men’s major championships. In 2016, winner Jason Day earned $1.89 million for claiming the title, the most paid to the winner of any individual tournament on the PGA Tour.

Officials with the Masters, British Open and the PGA Championship have yet to reveal what golfers will be playing for at their events in 2017. Augusta National traditionally announces its purse during the week of the event.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Undercover Tour Pro: How A U.S. Open Champion Ranks The Majors

Golf News & Tours

Slideshow: Tiger's Stalled Comeback

Golf News & Tours

Equipment: Eighteen Months In, The Groove Rule Prompts One Question: Why?

Golf News & Tours

2016 U.S. Open Preview: Why They Can't Break 63

Golf News & Tours

Slideshow: Tiger's Stalled Comeback

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursEquipment: Eighteen Months In, The Groove Rule Prom…
    Golf News & ToursUndercover Tour Pro: How A U.S. Open Champion Ranks…
    Golf News & Tours2016 U.S. Open Preview: Why They Can't Break 63