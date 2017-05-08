Players Championship odds: Here's a list of fun prop bets revolving around TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole

Even on the calmest of days, the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass strikes fear into the heart of the world's best golfers. But for all the hackers watching the Players Championship, the famed par 3 is pure entertainment.

And now all you schadenfreude lovers can have even more fun with it.

BookMaker.eu has released a full list of prop bets centered around Pete Dye's iconic island green. Check it out:

How many tee shots will settle in the water on 17th hole?

Over 38.5

Under 38.5

How many balls will settle in the water on 17th hole?

25 or fewer +1800

26 to 30 +450

31 to 35 +240

36 to 40 +150

41 to 50 +325

51 to 60 +1600

61 or more +2500

How many tee shots during Round 4 will settle in the water on 17th hole?

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Highest score on 17th hole during any round?

Over 7

Under 7

Will the eventual winner hit a ball in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +400

No -700

How many birdies will the eventual winner record on the 17th hole?

Over 1

Under 1

Will there be a hole-in-one on the 17th hole?

Yes +350

No -500

Will Dustin Johnson hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +400

No -600

Will Rory McIlroy hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +550

No -1000

Will Jordan Spieth hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +600

No -1400

Will Jason Day hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +700

No -1800

Will Phil Mickelson hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +400

No -600

Let's tackle a few of these and start by addressing the total number of balls in the water on No. 17 each year. The PGA Tour has kept track of this since 2003 and in that time, the low number was 28 in 2014 and a high of 93(!) in 2007. Check the wind forecast before placing this one.

There have been seven holes-in-one total, the last of which came last year from Will Wilcox. That's not a lot of aces considering how short the hole is so we'd stay away from betting on this -- especially since Wilcox isn't in the field this year. And that's a great number for high score. The record is a 12 by Bob Tway in 2005, but you're probably going to get a push on that.

And finally, for those individual bets, on any given day those guys have about the same chance of finding the water, so you may as well take the best odds (+700 -- A $100 bet would win $700) and go with Jason Day. Unless, of course, a player's caddie dropping a ball into the water counts.

Then Dustin Johnson (And brother Austin) are the the overwhelming favorites.

