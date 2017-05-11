The Playersan hour ago

Players Championship 2017: Watch Sergio Garcia make a hole-in-one on No. 17

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Less than a month after winning his first major championship, Sergio Garcia's dream year continued with an ace on TPC Sawgrass' famed 17th hole. It's almost as if the golf gods are making it up to him all at once.

Playing in his first tournament since winning the Masters last month, Garcia, the 2008 Players champ, actually struggled for most of his round. The Spaniard was four over for the day when he stood on the 16th tee. But he birdied the par 5 and then created the largest roar of the week with this perfect pitching wedge:

Garcia's ace is just the eighth official hole-in-one in Players Championship history. Although, they seem to becoming more prevalent. Last year, Will Wilcox made the first one in 14 years and on Wednesday, Rickie Fowler made one in a practice round.

After all the excitement died down, Garcia hit a wayward drive on No. 18. But after punching back to the fairway, he got up and down from 55 yards for par to post an opening 73.

