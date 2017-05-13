Players Championship 2017: Watch Rory McIlroy hit his driving iron 330 yards -- over the green -- at the drivable par-4 12th

It has been a tough week for Rory McIlroy thus far at TPC Sawgrass. His nagging back injury continues to bother him, leading him to schedule an MRI for Monday. And whether it's some rust with his game, or adjusting to his new equipment, Rory hasn't put it all together yet.

If one thing's for sure, distance and power isn't the issue for Rory.

Earlier in the week, the 28-year-old discussed his new clubs -- and particularly, how far he has been hitting his new lower irons. That was on display on Saturday at the redesigned 12th hole. Now, drivable -- Rory did just that. And a little more.

OK, so we know he only flew the driving iron about 285 yards, not the full 329 that it ran out. But still, he carried an iron more than 280. We're lucky if our drivers fly that far.

That's next level, Rory. Maybe that back is fine after all.

Unfortunately for Rory, a par was the result after that huge tee shot.

