Seemingly around every corner at The Players lies potential disaster. Like most Pete Dye courses, TPC Sawgrass demands your full attention on most every shot.

Anirban Lahiri found that out the hard way on Friday.

The 29-year-old sat at even-par on the 18th tee in his second round -- looking like he'd be in good position to make the cut. Then, disaster.

We can sympathize with you, Anirban. We've all hit golf shots that looked like this. Fortunately, we're not competing for massive amounts of money (at least most of us reading this).

Lahiri has some newfound respect for the 18th hole on the Stadium Course. And he had good humor about his blow-up after the round.

That's an attitude in which we all can learn a thing or two.

RELATED: You need to watch Zac Blair's "Tin Cup" moment at The Players

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS