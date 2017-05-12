Watch with caution . . .

Players Championship 2017: Want to feel better about your game? Watch Anirban Lahiri make a disastrous 10 at The Players

By
2 hours ago

Seemingly around every corner at The Players lies potential disaster. Like most Pete Dye courses, TPC Sawgrass demands your full attention on most every shot.

Anirban Lahiri found that out the hard way on Friday.

The 29-year-old sat at even-par on the 18th tee in his second round -- looking like he'd be in good position to make the cut. Then, disaster.

We can sympathize with you, Anirban. We've all hit golf shots that looked like this. Fortunately, we're not competing for massive amounts of money (at least most of us reading this).

Lahiri has some newfound respect for the 18th hole on the Stadium Course. And he had good humor about his blow-up after the round.

That's an attitude in which we all can learn a thing or two.

RELATED: You need to watch Zac Blair's "Tin Cup" moment at The Players

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Watch with caution . . .

Players Championship 2017: Want to feel better about your game? Watch Anirban Lahiri make a 10...

2 hours ago
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Spend an hour on No. 17 and you'll see a LOT of crazy things

5 hours ago
Meltdowns

Players Championship 2017: Zac Blair just had his own "Tin Cup" moment on No. 17

6 hours ago
Improving Your Long Game

LPGA star Jessica Korda's advice for frequent fliers

7 hours ago
Tributes

You don't have to be a Yankees fan to dig this new commercial honoring Derek Jeter

7 hours ago
Golf Style

What to wear now: A lightweight chino

7 hours ago
The Loop

Madden 18 FINALLY gives underrated Tom Brady the recognition he deserves

10 hours ago
Fitness

Are your bad habits costing you rounds of golf?

12 hours ago
Real Estate

Trophy Homes: Living Large In Lake Tahoe, Chicago And The Hamptons

13 hours ago
Grow The Game

Watch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golfers reenacting his Masters celebration

13 hours ago
Players Championship

Brooks Koepka has a sense of humor about his splash at Sawgrass' 17th hole

13 hours ago
Celebrity Golf Fans

Former boy band "rivals" Nick Lachey and Joey Fatone hang together at the Players

14 hours ago
Walking the Walk

How to watch a tour event, by the PGA champ's wife

14 hours ago
You Snooze, You Win

Testing three sleep-enhancing gadgets

May 11, 2017
The Pour

A sweet alternative to the usual post-round brew

May 11, 2017
The Loop

Undercover Tour Pro: What The Locker Room Is Saying About The Rules Changes

May 11, 2017
Survey Says!

Here's the memo that throws Steve Harvey onto the list of terrible bosses

May 11, 2017
Golf Addicts

Niall Horan calls himself ‘a bit of an anorak’ when it comes to golf

May 11, 2017
Related
The LoopPlayers Championship 2017: Spend an hour on No. 17 …
The LoopPlayers Championship 2017: Zac Blair just had his o…
The LoopFormer boy band "rivals" Nick Lachey and …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection