Si Senor!

Players Championship 2017: The Spanish broadcast of Sergio Garcia's hole-in-one is fantastic

By
4 hours ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates and waves his ball to fans after making a hole in one (ace) on the 17th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Keyur KhamarPONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates and waves his ball to fans after making a hole in one (ace) on the 17th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

By now, you probably feel like you've seen Sergio Garcia's hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players more times than you've seen highlights of Tiger Woods winning the 1997 Masters. But if you haven't seen the Spanish broadcast of Sergio's ace, the shot is worth watching again. Trust us.

"SI SENOR!"

That was fun, right? And the two announcers shouting over themselves is fantastic.

OK, now we promise to stop talking about Garcia's ace. At least, until the PGA Tour splices the shot with commentary from those animated soccer announcers.

RELATED: I made a hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players (Sort of)

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Players

Si Woo Kim could win the Players thanks to his serious driver-off-the-deck skills

3 hours ago
Si Senor!

Players Championship 2017: The Spanish broadcast of Sergio Garcia's hole-in-one is...

4 hours ago
The Players

The Rickie Fowler golf-ball-stuck-in-a-tree saga had a happy ending -- just not for Rickie...

6 hours ago
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy says he's already sleeping facing away from his...

7 hours ago
How strong? Too strong.

Players Championship 2017: Watch Rory McIlroy hit his driving iron 330 yards -- over the green...

8 hours ago
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Ian Poulter's last-minute Players preparation paid off on...

9 hours ago
Crime

Doug DeCinces, baseball star, golf course developer, found guilty of insider trading

11 hours ago
The Players

PGA Tour winner's cool new golf bag honors Naval destroyer he used to serve on

13 hours ago
Watch with caution . . .

Players Championship 2017: Want to feel better about your game? Watch Anirban Lahiri make a 10...

May 12, 2017
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Spend an hour on No. 17 and you'll see a LOT of crazy things

May 12, 2017
Meltdowns

Players Championship 2017: Zac Blair just had his own "Tin Cup" moment on No. 17

May 12, 2017
Improving Your Long Game

LPGA star Jessica Korda's advice for frequent fliers

May 12, 2017
Tributes

You don't have to be a Yankees fan to dig this new commercial honoring Derek Jeter

May 12, 2017
Golf Style

What to wear now: A lightweight chino

May 12, 2017
The Loop

Madden 18 FINALLY gives underrated Tom Brady the recognition he deserves

May 12, 2017
Fitness

Are your bad habits costing you rounds of golf?

May 12, 2017
Real Estate

Trophy Homes: Living Large In Lake Tahoe, Chicago And The Hamptons

May 12, 2017
Grow The Game

Watch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golfers reenacting his Masters celebration

May 12, 2017
Related
The LoopWatch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golf…
The LoopI made a hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players with …
The LoopSergio Garcia's green jacket tour, golf ball-co…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection