Daggers

Players Championship 2017: Steve Elkington RIPS Ian Poulter for laying up and "playing for 2nd"

By
38 minutes ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Ian Poulter of England pulls a club from his bag during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Stan BadzPONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 14: Ian Poulter of England pulls a club from his bag during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

Trailing by two shots and with only 228 yards to the green on the par-5 16th, Ian Poulter had to go for it. . . right? Not so fast. Poulter's ball sat in the rough, prompting him to lay up.

It also prompted Steve Elkington to react. And the two-time Players champ didn't hold back.

Ouch.

Elkington doubled down on his opinion minutes later.

Poulter wound up making par on the hole. He parred 17 then had an adventurous bogey on 18 to shoot 71 and finish T-2 with Louis Oosthuizen.

It's possible the lie was worse than it looked. It's also possible that in second place by two shots at the time he was playing it safe to ensure a big paycheck. But with this week's runner-up getting $1.134 million (Poulter and Oosthuizen wound up making $924,000) could you really blame him?

Poulter's unusual situation this week has been well documented. He was only in the field at TPC Sawgrass after fellow PGA Tour pro Brian Gay caught a technicality/miscalculation in a policy regarding golfers playing on major medical extensions. So on one hand, Poulter was playing with house money. On the other hand, he was still playing for a LOT of money.

RELATED: Watch Rafa Cabrera-Bello make the 1st-ever albatross on No. 16

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Daggers

Players Championship 2017: Steve Elkington RIPS Ian Poulter for laying up and "playing...

38 minutes ago
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro uses Mother's Day eve to send adorable message to his. . . dog

2 hours ago
Swag for days . . .

Players Championship 2017: Louis Oosthuizen is wearing a claret jug belt for the final round...

5 hours ago
Phil Being Phil

Players Championship 2017: Watch Phil Mickelson wind up inches from the water on 17, still...

7 hours ago
TV Rivalries

Nick Faldo has perfect response to Greg Norman's dagger at golf announcers

11 hours ago
The Players

Si Woo Kim could win the Players thanks to his serious driver-off-the-deck skills

a day ago
Si Senor!

Players Championship 2017: The Spanish broadcast of Sergio Garcia's hole-in-one is...

May 13, 2017
The Players

The Rickie Fowler golf-ball-stuck-in-a-tree saga had a happy ending -- just not for Rickie...

May 13, 2017
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy says he's already sleeping facing away from his...

May 13, 2017
How strong? Too strong.

Players Championship 2017: Watch Rory McIlroy hit his driving iron 330 yards -- over the green...

May 13, 2017
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Ian Poulter's last-minute Players preparation paid off on...

May 13, 2017
Crime

Doug DeCinces, baseball star, golf course developer, found guilty of insider trading

May 13, 2017
The Players

PGA Tour winner's cool new golf bag honors Naval destroyer he used to serve on

May 13, 2017
Watch with caution . . .

Players Championship 2017: Want to feel better about your game? Watch Anirban Lahiri make a 10...

May 12, 2017
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Spend an hour on No. 17 and you'll see a LOT of crazy things

May 12, 2017
Meltdowns

Players Championship 2017: Zac Blair just had his own "Tin Cup" moment on No. 17

May 12, 2017
Improving Your Long Game

LPGA star Jessica Korda's advice for frequent fliers

May 12, 2017
Tributes

You don't have to be a Yankees fan to dig this new commercial honoring Derek Jeter

May 12, 2017
Related
The LoopThe Rickie Fowler golf-ball-stuck-in-a-tree saga ha…
The LoopI made a hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players with …
The LoopPlayers Championship odds: Here's a list of fun…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection