Players Championship 2017: Louis Oosthuizen is wearing a claret jug belt for the final round...

In case you didn't know Louis Oosthuizen is an Open champion, his belt is a not-so-subtle reminder that the South African has lifted the claret jug.

RELATED: Players Championship 2017: Live updates from TPC Sawgrass

Starting the final round of the Players Championship just one stroke off the lead of J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley, Oosthuizen's belt is certainly a conversation starter. Not something we could pull off. There's a select few who should be proudly wearing this sucker.

Amidst all the pink at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday, this belt is likely to stand out. Oosthuizen's known for his soft-spoken demeanor. That makes him wearing this belt all the more hilarious.

If the 32-year-old wins The Players today, we hope he adds another belt to his collection from TPC Sawgrass. We're sure there's an option with the peninsula 17th green on a belt in the merchandise tent. That could be Oosthuizen's latest purchase.

RELATED: Players Championship 2017: You need to watch Zac Blair's "Tin Cup" moment

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS