Swag for days . . .

Players Championship 2017: Louis Oosthuizen is wearing a claret jug belt for the final round and it's awesome

By
39 minutes ago

In case you didn't know Louis Oosthuizen is an Open champion, his belt is a not-so-subtle reminder that the South African has lifted the claret jug.

RELATED: Players Championship 2017: Live updates from TPC Sawgrass

Starting the final round of the Players Championship just one stroke off the lead of J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley, Oosthuizen's belt is certainly a conversation starter. Not something we could pull off. There's a select few who should be proudly wearing this sucker.

Amidst all the pink at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday, this belt is likely to stand out. Oosthuizen's known for his soft-spoken demeanor. That makes him wearing this belt all the more hilarious.

If the 32-year-old wins The Players today, we hope he adds another belt to his collection from TPC Sawgrass. We're sure there's an option with the peninsula 17th green on a belt in the merchandise tent. That could be Oosthuizen's latest purchase.

RELATED: Players Championship 2017: You need to watch Zac Blair's "Tin Cup" moment

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Swag for days . . .

Players Championship 2017: Louis Oosthuizen is wearing a claret jug belt for the final round...

39 minutes ago
Phil Being Phil

Players Championship 2017: Watch Phil Mickelson wind up inches from the water on 17, still...

2 hours ago
TV Rivalries

Nick Faldo has perfect response to Greg Norman's dagger at golf announcers

6 hours ago
The Players

Si Woo Kim could win the Players thanks to his serious driver-off-the-deck skills

19 hours ago
Si Senor!

Players Championship 2017: The Spanish broadcast of Sergio Garcia's hole-in-one is...

20 hours ago
The Players

The Rickie Fowler golf-ball-stuck-in-a-tree saga had a happy ending -- just not for Rickie...

a day ago
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy says he's already sleeping facing away from his...

a day ago
How strong? Too strong.

Players Championship 2017: Watch Rory McIlroy hit his driving iron 330 yards -- over the green...

May 13, 2017
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Ian Poulter's last-minute Players preparation paid off on...

May 13, 2017
Crime

Doug DeCinces, baseball star, golf course developer, found guilty of insider trading

May 13, 2017
The Players

PGA Tour winner's cool new golf bag honors Naval destroyer he used to serve on

May 13, 2017
Watch with caution . . .

Players Championship 2017: Want to feel better about your game? Watch Anirban Lahiri make a 10...

May 12, 2017
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Spend an hour on No. 17 and you'll see a LOT of crazy things

May 12, 2017
Meltdowns

Players Championship 2017: Zac Blair just had his own "Tin Cup" moment on No. 17

May 12, 2017
Improving Your Long Game

LPGA star Jessica Korda's advice for frequent fliers

May 12, 2017
Tributes

You don't have to be a Yankees fan to dig this new commercial honoring Derek Jeter

May 12, 2017
Golf Style

What to wear now: A lightweight chino

May 12, 2017
The Loop

Madden 18 FINALLY gives underrated Tom Brady the recognition he deserves

May 12, 2017
Related
The LoopSoccer announcers (fake) calling Louis Oosthuizen’s…
The LoopAnalyst calls Jordan Spieth’s post-round comment at…
The LoopWhat's new in Game Golf's latest update to …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection