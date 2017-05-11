Players Championship 2017: Live Updates -- Spieth, Day, Fowler on the course

Players Championship 2017: Live Updates -- Golf Digest/Golf World will be keeping you informed on all the action from TPC Sawgrass throughout the week.

The PGA Tour's flagship event returns to renovated TPC Sawgrass for the 2017 Players Championship. Flaunting the reputation as golf's best field, 48 of the top 50 players in the world are competing for a $1.98 million payout, along with a five-year exemption. Dustin Johnson seeks to continue his hot streak, entering Ponte Vedra Beach with a 3-1-1-1-2 finish line in his last five starts. Also of note is Rory McIlroy, making his first appearance with TaylorMade clubs in the bag. Jordan Spieth hopes to bounce back from two consecutive missed cuts at this event, while Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are looking to continue their good fortunes at Pete Dye's diabolical layout. Jason Day is the defending champion.

9:30 AM: Billy Hurley III doesn't tee off until this afternoon, but he's already won the day thanks to this kick-ass new golf bag:

9:22 AM: Don't be surprised if you see an ace at the 13th, as the pin is in a very generous, accessible position. Day, Fowler and Stenson put their tee shots within feet, all converting for bird.

9:15 AM: Fowler makes his second birdie in three holes on the 12th. Most guys have mixed results at the Players, a sentiment Fowler epitomizes. He won the event in 2015, with another runner-up finish to boot. In his other five appearances, he has four missed cuts and a T-77. However, he comes in to 2017's event ranking fourth in strokes gained: approach and his putting -- which he struggled with most of 2016 -- has been on fire this campaign, ranking sixth in strokes gained on the dance floor, a big reason why he leads the touring in scoring average. Don't be surprised if he makes some noise this week.

9:06 AM: Big names on the course early in Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama and Phil Mickelson...but through six holes, Kyle Stanley is five under. For the sake of the field, here's hoping Stanley doesn't go super low; we don't want another tour overreaction that leads to a debacle like last Saturday's 75.8 scoring average.

9:00 AM: Kevin Na went for the green on the new drivable par-4 12th -- which today measures around 300 yards -- drove behind a set of trees, and withdrew. According to the tour, Na is suffering from illness, and was in the hospital earlier in the week.

8:49 AM: The Players is known as a physical and mental grind; apparently that includes writers, too, as my computer found a fantastic time to display the blue screen of death. Thank God for backups...we'll be here throughout the day updating you on the first-round action at TPC Sawgrass. Don't hesitate to interact with us on the Golf Digest Facebook, Instagram or Twitter platforms with your thoughts, observations or questions.

