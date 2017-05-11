The Players2 hours ago

Players Championship 2017: Jordan Spieth was so unhappy with how a bunker was raked that he took a photo

By

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Jordan Spieth hit a so-so bunker shot from a greenside bunker on TPC Sawgrass' first hole, grabbed a cell phone, and took a photo of the spot he'd just hit from. Even on a golf course where we've come to expect the unusual, this was an odd sight.

So what happened? Turns out, Spieth wasn't a big fan of the rake job. After signing for a one-over-par 73, Spieth was asked if he took the photo to show to the rules staff.

LIVE BLOG: The latest from the 2017 Players Championship

"Yeah, it was just a bunker that was raked to where it just kind of looked like somebody didn't really care much to do it or were rushing off the green, because I had, I was, I think, in worse than a plugged lie, when it just trickled into it," said Spieth, who began his opening round on the back nine. "And I overreacted probably a bit, but all in all, you just don't see that very often and I know my guy, Michael, rakes and makes sure that that's exactly the way that it was when he went in there, so that if you hit it in the bunker, everybody gets the same kind of thing."

Chris O'Meara

Spieth told Morning Read's Alex Miceli that it was playing partner Phil Mickelson who suggested he take a photo.

"Guys are very good 99.9 percent of the time and that was very frustrating, because I knew where I was, from a normal lie, it wasn't too bad; and from that lie I had no chance," Spieth added. "So it was a frustrating time in the round there where I was trying to kind of get some momentum going."

Instead, he made a deflating double bogey. Spieth's third shot wound up about 51 feet away from the hole and he three-putted.

So if it was a bad rake job, who was the guilty party? There are a lot of candidates considering Spieth was in the 20th group on Thursday to play No. 1. That means if Spieth -- or anyone else -- cares to get to the bottom of this, they're going to have to do a lot of, um, digging.

RELATED: Volunteer at the Players and you might pick Phil Mickelson up from the airport

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

When The Pros Turn Into Fans

Golf News & Tours

Final Round: Spieth shoots best morning round

Golf News & Tours

WGC-Dell Match Play Day 2 recap: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson roll

Golf News & Tours

Cadillac: Mickelson in third, Spieth tied for eighth after first round

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Top players struggle at Torrey Pines

Related
Golf News & ToursWGC-Dell Match Play Day 2 recap: Brooks Koepka, Dus…
Golf News & ToursWhen The Pros Turn Into Fans
Golf News & ToursCadillac: Mickelson in third, Spieth tied for eight…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection