Players Championship 2017: Jordan Spieth misses cut, reveals his putting kryptonite

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Jordan Spieth shot 75 on Friday to miss the cut at the Players and the two-time major champ was quick to provide a diagnosis of his struggles. It seems there's a kryptonite for one of the PGA Tour's supermen on the greens.

"It's just been on and around the greens I just haven't quite figured it out," Spieth said. "These greens get pretty crusty and, historically, whenever firm Bermuda or greens are crusty to where it's tough to set the putter down, I just struggle with my alignment and it just kind of throws me off. It happened again here."

"I love Bermuda grass, I feel like it is my best chance to putt well, but when it gets crusty I've got to find a new way to do things that I haven't quite figured out yet," Spieth added.

Spieth wasn't the only golfer to mention the firmness of the greens at TPC Sawgrass this week. Following last year's tournament, the course underwent a renovation in which all of the greens were redone.

But those changes don't totally explain Spieth's strange track record at the Players. After seriously contending on Sunday as a rookie in 2014, Spieth has now missed the cut three consecutive years.

Still, the man who already has four top-four finishes this season, including a dominant win at Pebble Beach, didn't sound too concerned. He'll be back in action next week at the AT&T Byron Nelson and then the following week at the Dean & Deluca Invitational, two Texas events where he's had success -- and where Bermuda greens won't be an issue.

"But we're going to bent (grass), I won't have to worry about that and I've putted well the next two weeks historically," Spieth said. "So I'm pleased to be going there and it will be fun being at home."

