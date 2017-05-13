The Players

Players Championship 2017: Ian Poulter's last-minute Players preparation paid off on Friday

Like most golf fans, Ian Poulter followed coverage of the Players closely on Friday. Unlike most golf fans, he then went out and shot 67 at TPC Sawgrass.

Poulter's hot second round put him in contention heading into the weekend. And he proved that some last-minute preparation never hurts. Poulter shared the setup he had prior to arriving for his tee time. He had his TV tuned to Golf Channel, his computer displaying live coverage, his yardage book and his phone opened to the pin placements.

Poulter, who didn't even know he'd be in the field until three weeks ago, had another late tee time on Saturday. With the possibility of a nearly $2 million paycheck, it's a safe bet we know how he spent his morning.

