Players Championship 2017: Adam Scott had no business making birdie from here

By

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The breeze picked up at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday afternoon, making scoring tougher for the later wave of players. Adam Scott had no such troubles, though. Not even when he hit an errant shot.

Scott appeared in trouble when his drive on the par-4 15th ended up right of the fairway bunker. He was in thick rough and had trees in front of him, but he had an opening for a punch shot. A very small opening. And when you're hot, you're hot. Check out this recovery that seemed to go through the trees (they're 90 percent air, right?) and wind up about 10 feet from the hole:

As you can see, Scott converted the putt for one of the more unlikely birdies of the day to grab the early lead at the Players. This, coming on the heels of the Aussie draining a 44 footer from off the green on No. 14.

But the 2004 Players champ cooled off (like so many do) on the par-3 17th when his tee shot -- right after Sergio Garcia's ace -- found the water.

