Players Championship 2017: A day after playing in the penultimate group, Vijay Singh and his caddie part ways

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- A day after playing in the penultimate group at the Players, Vijay Singh and caddie Kip Henley have parted ways. And it seems like it was Henley who walked away from the three-time major champ's bag.

Shortly after Singh shot a two-under-par 70 at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday to move into the top 25, Henley tweeted this:

The position of Vijay Singh's caddie has had a lot of turnover through the years. Singh has a reputation of working his loopers particularly hard with his grueling practice schedule.

Still, the timing of this came as a bit of a surprise following the 54-year-old's spirited performance at the Players. Henley was also on the bag for Singh's team win with Carlos Franco on the PGA Tour Champions last month.

Henley, a former Web.com Tour pro, was Brian Gay's caddie for 10 years and three PGA Tour wins. He was hired by Singh in March ahead of this year's Masters.

