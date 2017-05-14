The Players3 hours ago

Players Championship 2017: A day after playing in the penultimate group, Vijay Singh and his caddie part ways

By
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Vijay Singh of Fiji prepares to play his second shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David CannonAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Vijay Singh of Fiji prepares to play his second shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- A day after playing in the penultimate group at the Players, Vijay Singh and caddie Kip Henley have parted ways. And it seems like it was Henley who walked away from the three-time major champ's bag.

Shortly after Singh shot a two-under-par 70 at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday to move into the top 25, Henley tweeted this:

The position of Vijay Singh's caddie has had a lot of turnover through the years. Singh has a reputation of working his loopers particularly hard with his grueling practice schedule.

Still, the timing of this came as a bit of a surprise following the 54-year-old's spirited performance at the Players. Henley was also on the bag for Singh's team win with Carlos Franco on the PGA Tour Champions last month.

Henley, a former Web.com Tour pro, was Brian Gay's caddie for 10 years and three PGA Tour wins. He was hired by Singh in March ahead of this year's Masters.

RELATED: The latest from the Players Championship

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Players Championship 2017: How tour pros practice for their crack at No. 17 on the range (or not)

Golf News & Tours

Players Championship 2017: Ian Poulter taking advantage of "bonus" tournament

Golf News & Tours

Players Championship 2017: J.B. Holmes shares the lead at TPC Sawgrass, a place where he can't utilize his biggest strength

Golf News & Tours

Players Championship 2017: Sergio Garcia's magical run ends with rough front nine

Golf News & Tours

Players Championship 2017: Jordan Spieth misses cut, reveals his putting kryptonite

Related
Golf News & ToursPlayers Championship 2017: J.B. Holmes shares the l…
Golf News & ToursPlayers Championship 2017: How tour pros practice f…
Golf News & ToursPlayers Championship 2017: Sergio Garcia's magi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection