newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

Plainfield Country Club

Edison, N.J. / 7,091 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5864
2017-77-Plainfield-CC-hole-9.jpg
LC Lambrecht/Courtesy of Plainfield CC

77. Plainfield C.C.

Donald Ross (1921)/Marty O'Loughlin (R. 1930)/Geoffrey Cornish (R. 1965)/Rees Jones (R. 1989)/ Gil Hanse (R. 2000-2005, 2010)

There are a number of lofty architectural names attached to Plainfield, but one name not often mentioned is that of club pro Marty O'Loughlin, who combined a par-4 and par-3 in 1930 to create the present, terrific par-5 12th and also carved holes 13, 14 and 15 from an adjoining forest, a three-hole stretch is still called "The Tunnel," despite the fact that many trees on its interior, as well as elsewhere on the property, have been cut down. Plainfield has hosted two PGA Tour events since 2010 and will host another, the Northern Trust Open, part of the FedEx Playoff Series, in 2020.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1967. Highest ranking: No. 34, 1985-1986. Previous ranking: No. 72

Panelist comments:
“In typical Donald Ross style, he offers a firm handshake for a first hole. The tremendous mounding and movement in the land is immediately evident in the first fairway, with a stout approach to this 420+ yard opener.”

“Significant tree removal over the past decade has really restored some nice views all over the course, giving a golfer more appreciation of the architectural ingenuity here.”

“What makes this course special are its greens. Unlike other Ross courses with "crowned" greens, these are carved into hillsides, each with a distinctive and definitive break. Perhaps the best Ross greens I've played.”

“There's some great golf history at the course, including the founding of the USGA handicap system at Plainfield by mayor Leighton Calkins. But perhaps more impressive, a battle during the Revolutionary War was staged on some of the land at Plainfield C.C.”

“Tremendous variety of holes, and great elevation change to this land. The only detraction are the non-Ross holes added when the three originals were eliminated to build a driving range and swimming pool in the 30s.”

LC Lambrecht/Courtesy of Plainfield CC

Hole No. 2

LC Lambrecht/Courtesy of Plainfield CC

Hole No. 9

LC Lambrecht/Courtesy of Plainfield CC

Hole No. 11

Hole No. 16

LC Lambrecht/Courtesy of Plainfield CC

Hole No. 18

