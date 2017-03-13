Must Reads
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Jordan Spieth moves his ball after getting a ruling from PGA TOUR Rules Official Ken Tackett after his ball was hit by Sam Brazel&#39;s ball in a greenside bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

Your Reactions To The New Rules Of Golf

OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates a par save on the 16th green during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, WGC-Mexico Championship

futbol.png

Fútbol Broadcasters Announcing Golf Is The Best Thing You'll Watch Today

Play Your Best: Do This, Not That7 minutes ago

Pitch It Better With Less Wrist Action

By
Photos by
Butch-Harmon-pitch-shot-wrong-wrist-hinge.jpg

On pitch shots the No. 1 skill is controlling distance. If you work that back, the key to distance control is making predictable contact with the ball. Hitting it fat or thin — even a little — puts your distance all over the map.

A common reason for poor contact in pitching is too much wrist hinge during the backswing (above). A big hinge leads to a steep downswing and, of-ten, hitting behind the ball. Even when steep swingers hit it solid, they take deep divots—they're always on the verge of fatting it.

I prefer less wrist hinge going back (below) so you can brush the ground through impact. Steve Stricker is the best practitioner of this style: He keeps his wrists firm going back and turns his body in sync with his arms. Then, coming through, everything turns together again. It's very solid, very repeatable.

So pitch like Strick. Use your most lofted wedge, play the ball about middle and favor your front foot. Swing back wide, with minimal hinge, then turn and swing through. You'll see quick improvement in your contact—and start sticking them close.

BEST DRILL
Like wrist hinge, reducing weight shift on pitch shots will lead to better contact. You want to favor your front foot, because that'll help you hit the ball before the ground. Try this drill: Set up to hit a pitch, then lean toward the target and angle your back foot in and up on the toes (below). Hit shots like this, and you'll learn to stay on your front side.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Watch the video: Butch Harmon: Better Chip Shots

Trending Now
Golf Instruction

Pitch Perfect: Turn Missed Greens Into Pars

Golf Instruction

Lesson Tee: Tips For A 50-Footer

Golf Instruction

Learn The Secret To Great Pitching

Golf Instruction

Butch Harmon: Avoid These Ego Mistakes

Golf Instruction

Practice This Release Pattern For Consistency

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf InstructionLearn The Secret To Great Pitching
    Golf InstructionPitch Perfect: Turn Missed Greens Into Pars
    Golf InstructionButch Harmon: Avoid These Ego Mistakes