Must Reads
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jimmy Walker of the United States reacts on the 13th green during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jimmy Walker reveals he's been battling Lyme disease

cobra_jr_single_length.jpg

Cobra offers single-length irons for juniors

cristie-kerr-lotte-championship-2017-fairway-iron.jpg

Cristie Kerr isn’t going anywhere

Company Stories3 hours ago

Ping releases deep-dive book about its company history

By

When first hearing Ping was producing a book about its company history, it would have been easy to think the end product would be a nice little thing to sift through. The reality, however, is far different.

“And The Putter Went … PING” is a comprehensive, 530-page tome written by Jeffery Ellis, who, among many others, authored “The Clubmaker’s Art: Antique Golf Clubs and Their History.”

Ellis’ writing and researching skills are on full display in this book as he takes the reader deep inside the Phoenix-based equipment company.

The book matches nearly 1,000 photos (many never seen before) with Ellis’ words to illustrate the history of Ping, from its early beginnings that began in founder Karsten Solheim’s garage. There are chapters on the company’s products (including the Anser putter and Eye2 irons) and commitment to clubfitting via its color-coding system.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The square-grooves controversy is covered in great depth and detail, too. In all more than 70 interviews and thousands of hours of research were conducted over a 4 1/2-year period.

“We’ve shared a lot of personal stories and recalled many special memories dating back to the early days in our garage and leading up to the company we are today,” said John A. Solheim, Ping’s current chairman and CEO.

The book ($100 with a special edition with padded leather binding and gilded edges available for $300) will be available May 1 at authorized Ping dealers and through Ping's website.

Trending Now
Golf Equipment

Get Fit: Lee Westwood

The Loop

Ping's G30 hybrid doesn't have turbulators, but it does have plenty of other technology to talk about

Golf Equipment

Bomb & Gouge: Lucas Glover's Driver

The Loop

Winner's Bag: What Angel Cabrera used to win The Greenbrier Classic

The Loop

How the PGA Tour wraparound schedule affects golf equipment endorsements

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf EquipmentBomb & Gouge: Lucas Glover's Driver
    Golf EquipmentGet Fit: Lee Westwood
    The LoopWinner's Bag: What Angel Cabrera used to win Th…