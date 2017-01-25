Ping debuts Sigma G line of putters

Ping has utilized a multi-piece face technology (inspired by the soles of athletic shoes) and married it with its proprietary face technology in which off-center hits come off the face closer to that of center strikes in its new line of Sigma G putters.

Using a Pebax elastomer, a material commonly used in the soles of athletic shoes, provided a lightweight compound that can deliver a soft yet responsive feel. The new True Roll Face Technology also covers the entire face for more forgiveness. The new pattern, milled directly into the face, varies in depth and pitch to improve performance and touch on putts of every length.

Also providing forgiveness are larger face cavities that allowed weight to be moved to the perimeter for a greater moment of inertia, providing better performance on mis-hits. Available in multiple blade, mid-mallet and mallet options (there are 16 models overall, including a counterbalanced Doon version), the Sigma G also offers platinum or black nickel finishes along with a contrasting face tone to assist in setup and alignment consistency.

The blades carry an suggested retail price of $195 while the mallets are $215 and counterbalanced putters are $235. Adjustable-length shafts are available for an additional $35.