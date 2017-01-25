JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
2017 Golf Equipment Change Tracker

an hour ago
Report: Bryson DeChambeau forced to alter his putter after being told it was non-conforming by the USGA

2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Remembering Brent Musburger's infamous stint with the Masters and golf coverage

3 hours ago
7 hours ago

Ping debuts Sigma G line of putters

Ping has utilized a multi-piece face technology (inspired by the soles of athletic shoes) and married it with its proprietary face technology in which off-center hits come off the face closer to that of center strikes in its new line of Sigma G putters.

Using a Pebax elastomer, a material commonly used in the soles of athletic shoes, provided a lightweight compound that can deliver a soft yet responsive feel. The new True Roll Face Technology also covers the entire face for more forgiveness. The new pattern, milled directly into the face, varies in depth and pitch to improve performance and touch on putts of every length.

Also providing forgiveness are larger face cavities that allowed weight to be moved to the perimeter for a greater moment of inertia, providing better performance on mis-hits. Available in multiple blade, mid-mallet and mallet options (there are 16 models overall, including a counterbalanced Doon version), the Sigma G also offers platinum or black nickel finishes along with a contrasting face tone to assist in setup and alignment consistency.

The blades carry an suggested retail price of $195 while the mallets are $215 and counterbalanced putters are $235. Adjustable-length shafts are available for an additional $35.

Using the Toe of Your Putter to Get Out of the Fringe

