Piers Morgan rips Greg Norman for being a choker, gets torn apart on Twitter

British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan has made a living of voicing his opinion on a wide array of often sticky topics. But a sports-related tweet from Wednesday has him taking cover on social media.

Paris St.-Germain's stunning collapse against FC Barcelona in a Champions League Round of 16 matchup was the day's biggest story. But instead of making an obvious comparison to the Atlanta Falcons recently blowing the Super Bowl or tying it to any other team sport, Morgan took a shot at PSG by taking a swipe at Greg Norman:

Here's a sampling of the, um, feedback he's received:

Then people started to make fun of Morgan's golf swing:

Sorry, Piers, but you're in bad need of a golf lesson. . .

Golf World's John Huggan added this dagger:

The moral of the story? Don't mess with Golf Twitter.

