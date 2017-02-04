Phoenix Open: An, Steele tie for lead

Byeong Hun An of South Korea and American Brendan Steele are the co-leaders of the Waste Management Phoenix Open following the second round at the TPC Scottsdale on Friday.

An, seeking a first PGA Tour victory, shot a second-straight five-under par 66, while Steele, who has two tour victories, shot a 67.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who has climbed to No. 5 in the World Ranking, bogeyed the 18th hole to shoot a 68 and is one off the lead.

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, had a one-under par 70 and is tied for 29th, as is Jordan Spieth, who double-bogeyed the 18th hole and shot a 68.

