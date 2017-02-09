170209-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's holed bunker shot sparks hot start at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

18 minutes ago
As well as Phil Mickelson has played in the past year, it's amazing he still hasn't won a tournament since the 2013 Open Championship. That doesn't mean he's not still racking up highlights at the same pace.

A week after hitting a driver from a buried lie in the rough and pulling off several remarkable recovery shots at TPC Scottsdale, Phil Mickelson didn't wait long to flash some magic at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Playing his fourth shot from a greenside bunker on Monterey Peninsula Country Club's par-5 sixth hole on Thursday, Mickelson did this:

The unlikely birdie was part of a six-hole stretch in which Mickelson went five under -- made even more impressive by the blustery conditions.

And it could just be the start of Mickelson finally snapping that victory drought. The runner-up at Pebble Beach last year is also a four-time winner of the event -- the only tournament he's won four times in his career.

