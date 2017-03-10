Phil Mickelson's brother mentioned in caddie's golf-cart lawsuit

Tim Mickelson, brother of Phil and agent to Jon Rahm, was involved in a 2015 golf cart crash that has emerged as the center of a lawsuit.

According to the Coeur d'Alene Press, Alicia McFadden was assisting as an independent contractor at a tournament in Northern Idaho that August. In her suit, McFadden, who also works as a caddie, says she was on the back of a golf cart driven by a man named David Harbour. Mickelson, who at the time was the men's golf coach at Arizona State, was also on board.

McFadden alleges both men were inebriated and shirtless, and that Harbour was driving recklessly before crashing. She suffered serious injuries following the crash. Mickelson is not a defendant in the suit.

According to the AP, attorneys for Gozzer Ranch say there's no evidence that Harbour was drunk at the time of the wreck.

