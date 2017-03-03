Phil Mickelson's brother comes to the rescue after caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay gets sick

170303-jordan-spieth-th.png
By

The 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship might wind up being remembered more for who got sick than who won at this rate. And players aren't the only ones at risk.

During Friday's second round, Phil Mickelson's caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay pulled out after three holes. Mackay is the latest victim of food poisoning, joining among others Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson, who withdrew in the middle of his first round.

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson give a science lesson on altitude

As Golf Channel's Todd Lewis noted earlier, "Bones" wasn't feeling good before the round, but tried to, um, gut it out:

According to Golf Channel, it's the first time since Mackay has missed a PGA Tour round working for Mickelson since the 1999 WGC-American Express Championship.

Fortunately, there was a familiar face to hand his boss's bag to. Mickelson's brother, Tim, is now trying to lead the five-time major champ to his first win since the 2013 Open Championship. Tim, the former college golf coach turned agent, was at the tournament following his client, Jon Rahm.

Here's video of "Bones" being driven off and Tim coming to his brother's rescue:

Phil began the day tied for the lead in the first World Golf Championship of the year. No pressure, Tim.

RELATED: You have to hear Phil Mickelson's story from the 2002 Ryder Cup

