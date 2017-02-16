Phil Mickelson's back to doing Phil Mickelson things: Watch his chip-in eagle to grab the lead

By now, we all know that if Phil Mickelson is on the golf course, he's bound to do something us mere mortals can only dream of.

Take hitting a driver from the rough and escaping a jungle from the cart path as two examples -- just from the past month.

Perhaps even more spectacular than these unorthodox shots is Lefty's jaw-dropping short game. Though Mickelson hasn't won since 2013, he continues to dazzle us around the greens.

Today, he impressed us yet again with this high, soft flop out of THICK rough on the par-5 17th (his eighth hole). Have a look:

The "ho-hum" (must be nice) eagle sparked a red-hot start at the Genesis Open. Phil followed up that 3 with back-to-back birdies to put him at 5-under par through his first 10 holes, and in the outright lead.

Just another day in the life of Phil!

