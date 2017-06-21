KPMG Women's PGA Skills Challengean hour ago

Phil Mickelson will "break the glass," compete against LPGA Tour pros in Skills Challenge

By

One of golf's most skilled short-game artists will be putting his skills to use against some of the LPGA Tour's best next week. Phil Mickelson will participate in a Skills Challenge at next week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Olympia Fields in Illinois, which will pit him against Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis and Brooke Henderson, the defending champion of this women's major.

The group will compete in three timed skills challenges -- chipping to an arrangement of target, then hitting a flop shot over an eight-foot wall before having to trying to break panes of glass (with their faces on each of them) -- in a kind of Big Break meets American Ninja Warrior challenge. ESPN's Mike Greenberg will host the event and conduct a Q&A afterward with a collection of youth golfers in attendance.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson and Bones split up after a 25-year partnership

The Skills Challenge will take place on the South course at Olympia Fields, site of the 2003 U.S. Open and where next week's KPMG Women's PGA will be. Mickelson doesn't have the best history at the course, finishing T-55 at that '03 U.S. Open. ANd he'll have his hands full trying to beat the LPGA Tour's best next week in this Skills Challenge -- despite his short-game savvyness.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Sirak Says: The Soul Of A Champion

Golf News & Tours

John Strege: Monday Qualifier: June 14

Golf News & Tours

Notes From The Tours

Golf News & Tours

LPGA announces 2012 schedule with four more events

Golf News & Tours

John Strege: Monday Qualifier: July 19

Related
Golf News & ToursNotes From The Tours
Golf News & ToursSirak Says: The Soul Of A Champion
Golf News & ToursLPGA announces 2012 schedule with four more events
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection