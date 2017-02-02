Phil Mickelson gives perfect take on being paired with recent 59 shooters Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 15th tee during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

597244503JL00167_PGA_Champi
Scott Halleran

The Jordan Spieth-Rickie Fowler-Jon Rahm pairing will likely garner the most attention over the first two days at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But the group involving Phoenix favorite Phil Mickelson has a nice ring to it as well.

You've got Justin Thomas, who has a 59 on his PGA Tour resume. Adam Hadwin, who has a 59 on his PGA Tour resume. And Phil, who also has a 59, er, that's right. Never mind. This putt at TPC Scottsdale in 2013 somehow didn't go in:

We can't say for sure if someone was having a little fun at Phil's expense with this pairing, but it's a pretty big coincidence if not. Either way, Mickelson was asked about playing with Thomas and Hadwin during his pre-tournament press conference and he gave a perfect response.

Q. Speaking of the 59s, you're playing with the last 59 shooters. What do you make of that grouping?

PHIL MICKELSON: I'm playing with Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin. Yeah, they've both shot 59. I'm envious of that. I really am. But I have won this tournament three times and they haven't. We both have something to be jealous about.

Good point, Phil. Just a guess, but they'd also probably trade those 59s for one of your five majors.

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson make the most Phil Mickelson birdie ever

