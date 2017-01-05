ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Jordan Spieth (R) and Justin Thomas walk on the sixth hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PGA Tour

PGA Tour to broadcast live coverage on Twitter in 2017

13 minutes ago
170105-tony-finau-th.png
Viral Videos

Tony Finau shows off some serious dance skills at a Hawaiian luau

24 minutes ago
patrick-reed-sbs-tournament-of-champions-2017-practice-round.jpg
Golf World

Does Patrick Reed play too much golf to succeed in majors?

an hour ago
PGA Tour13 minutes ago

PGA Tour to broadcast live coverage on Twitter in 2017

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Jordan Spieth (R) and Justin Thomas walk on the sixth hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Jordan Spieth (R) and Justin Thomas walk on the sixth hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getting your PGA Tour fix just got easier. The tour announced on Thursday a partnership with Twitter to broadcast live coverage on the social media platform for 31 tournaments in 2017.

“Streaming PGA Tour Live programming to Twitter’s global audience, as well as the millions of users who follow @PGATOUR and hundreds of PGA Tour player accounts, will provide new and innovative ways for sports fans to engage with our premium OTT offering," said Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA Tour, in a statement.

The tour used Twitter to live stream coverage during the 2016 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The plan is to present more than 70 hours of live competition this season, starting at the CareerBuilder Challenge. The coverage will consist of Thursday and Friday morning play, as well as pre-game analysis, interviews, and range coverage.

“The PGA Tour continues to transform the experience for fans on Twitter, a place where golf conversation is happening live in real time every day,” said Anthony Noto, COO at Twitter in a statement. “Our collaboration with the PGA Tour will provide fans all over the world access to watch live streaming PGA Tour events on Twitter while following the conversation all on one screen.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTony Finau shows off some serious dance skills at a…
    Golf EquipmentWhat's In My Bag: Bryson DeChambeau
    The LoopDoes Patrick Reed play too much golf to succeed in …