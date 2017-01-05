PGA Tour to broadcast live coverage on Twitter in 2017

Getting your PGA Tour fix just got easier. The tour announced on Thursday a partnership with Twitter to broadcast live coverage on the social media platform for 31 tournaments in 2017.

“Streaming PGA Tour Live programming to Twitter’s global audience, as well as the millions of users who follow @PGATOUR and hundreds of PGA Tour player accounts, will provide new and innovative ways for sports fans to engage with our premium OTT offering," said Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA Tour, in a statement.

The tour used Twitter to live stream coverage during the 2016 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The plan is to present more than 70 hours of live competition this season, starting at the CareerBuilder Challenge. The coverage will consist of Thursday and Friday morning play, as well as pre-game analysis, interviews, and range coverage.

“The PGA Tour continues to transform the experience for fans on Twitter, a place where golf conversation is happening live in real time every day,” said Anthony Noto, COO at Twitter in a statement. “Our collaboration with the PGA Tour will provide fans all over the world access to watch live streaming PGA Tour events on Twitter while following the conversation all on one screen.”

