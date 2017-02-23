PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: J.T. Poston reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole green during the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Tour Life

PGA Tour rookie gets mistaken for a parking valet, learns a valuable lesson

17 minutes ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Wesley Bryan balances a ball on the end of his club during a practice round prior to The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort &amp; Spa - Champions Course on February 21, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Rosaforte Report

How Wesley Bryan went from trick shot curiosity to rising PGA Tour star

34 minutes ago
170223-masters-ad-th.png
2017 Masters

Get fired up for the Masters with ESPN's new series of commercials

an hour ago
Tour Life17 minutes ago

PGA Tour rookie gets mistaken for a parking valet, learns a valuable lesson

By

By most measurements, J.T. Poston's rookie season on the PGA Tour is going pretty well. The West Carolina University product has made the cut in seven of 10 events this season, highlighted by a T-17 at the Genesis Open last week.

But he's got a long way to go to become a household name in the golf world -- and he found that out the hard way on Wednesday.

Check out this tweet from Poston describing an awkward/humorous situation he found himself in -- and the important lesson he drew from it:

The responses Poston got from fellow tour pros were also pretty funny.

But the best reaction came from Smylie Kaufman:

Poston is playing in this week's Honda Classic. And if you're in the Palm Beach Gardens area, this is what he looks like:

Keyur Khamar

You know, so you don't toss him your car keys by accident.

RELATED: Bryson DeChambeau gets called out on Twitter by fellow tour pro

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe SB2K16 crew reunites in Baker's Bay for the…
    The LoopRickie Fowler captures Boo Weekley enjoying a great…
    The LoopWatch Smylie Kaufman take a cake to the face (and b…