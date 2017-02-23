PGA Tour rookie gets mistaken for a parking valet, learns a valuable lesson

By most measurements, J.T. Poston's rookie season on the PGA Tour is going pretty well. The West Carolina University product has made the cut in seven of 10 events this season, highlighted by a T-17 at the Genesis Open last week.

But he's got a long way to go to become a household name in the golf world -- and he found that out the hard way on Wednesday.

Check out this tweet from Poston describing an awkward/humorous situation he found himself in -- and the important lesson he drew from it:

The responses Poston got from fellow tour pros were also pretty funny.

But the best reaction came from Smylie Kaufman:

Poston is playing in this week's Honda Classic. And if you're in the Palm Beach Gardens area, this is what he looks like:

You know, so you don't toss him your car keys by accident.

