PGA Tour5 hours ago

PGA Tour pro's wife takes to social media to detail husband's life-threatening medical issue

By
Jeff Overton hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the 2017 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
Andy LyonsJeff Overton hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the 2017 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

For many PGA Tour pros, out of sight is out of mind. Such is the case with Jeff Overton, who has played just twice since last July—a T-21 at a Web.com Tour stop in the Bahamas in January and a missed cut at the Honda Classic in March.

On the occasion of Overton’s 34th birthday on Sunday, however, his wife, Christina, took to Twitter to explain what’s been going on with her husband and why he hasn’t been seen inside the ropes in a while.

Turns out that Overton, best known for his boom-baby cry at the 2010 Ryder Cup, recently had seemingly routine surgery for a herniated disc, only to wind up getting a life-threatening infection in his spin that required an emergency operation.

“Today we’re celebration his health and life,” Christina wrote. “I’ve learned that life is precious and health is something we take for granted. I’ve also learned how to flush a picc line and make a chair, very, VERY comfortable.”

Best wishes to the Overtons. Here’s hoping the worst is behind you.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Pressure builds as individual title, match-play berths up for grabs on Monday at Rich Harvest Farms

Golf News & Tours

Golfers at the Players will have to 'settle' for the same old $10.5 million purse

Golf News & Tours

Bernhard Langer wins the Senior PGA, sets all-time senior major victory mark

Golf News & Tours

One young American tour pro is going to have a busy summer thanks to his play over the last six days in Japan

Golf News & Tours

Two Sites Hoping To Be The One In 2017

Related
Golf News & ToursBernhard Langer wins the Senior PGA, sets all-time …
Golf News & ToursPressure builds as individual title, match-play ber…
Golf News & ToursOne young American tour pro is going to have a busy…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection