PGA Tour pros start Twitter beef with Euro Tour pros over world ranking points

By

On a scale from 1 to "West Side Story" this turf war is pretty tame. But there is an ongoing Twitter beef between PGA Tour pros and European Tour pros over. . . world ranking points. Welcome to golf.

It started last week during the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship when Kelly Kraft shared his thoughts on the Official World Golf Ranking:

Kraft's buddy Grayson Murray, no stranger to stirring things up on Twitter, backed him up.

Neither tweet was particularly inflammatory -- Murray's had a clear touch of sarcasm -- and as Bob Estes pointed out, Kraft's point has been backed up through research done by Columbia professor Mark Broadie. But that didn't stop several European Tour pros from taking offense to the comments.

First, Eddie Pepperell got into a back-and-forth with Kraft:

And then Thomas Pieters chimed in:

Bam! And here we weren't expecting much feistiness between Americans and Europeans during a non-Ryder Cup year.

But hopefully, before this gets out of hand, Peter "Peacemaker" Uihlein, a young man who has played his fair share of golf on both sides of the pond, has offered this solution:

Well played, Peter.

RELATED: Playboy model accepts Grayson Murray's Masters offer

