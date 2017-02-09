PGA Tour pro who proposed at Pebble Beach creates more good memories there on Day 1

The highlight of Mark Hubbard's PGA Tour career so far happened at Pebble Beach -- just not like you'd think. It wasn't an improbable chip-in on 17 like Tom Watson in 1982 or a 15-shot rout like Tiger Woods in 2000, but rather a marriage proposal behind the 18th green. Yep, he's a charmer.

In the opening round of the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hubbard, then a PGA Tour rookie, holed a three-footer for par to wrap up an even-par 72. The huge screen behind the famed par 5 switched to a "Meghan, will you marry me?" sign and he dropped to one knee in front of girlfriend Meghan McCurley.

Of course, Meghan said, "Yes." Even better? It was actually a beautiful day unlike what the Monterey Peninsula has seen so far this week. The tour put together this video about that magical day:

But even with Thursday's bad weather, Hubbard made a few more memories on the storied course during this year's first round. He birdied No. 18 to make the turn at three under then eagled No. 2 to grab a share of the early lead. As conditions worsened, Hubbard played the final seven holes in two over, but still finished at three under, which put him in a share of fourth place at the time of this post.

Hubbard, 27, is still looking for his first career top 10 on the PGA Tour, but he and Meghan are happily married now. In fact, they recently had their honeymoon to French Polynesia.

Perhaps, Pebble Beach's ocean views will look more like that by Sunday. Of course, Hubbard would settle for maintaining his current spot on the leader board.

