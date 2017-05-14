Tour Life

PGA Tour pro uses Mother's Day eve to send adorable message to his. . . dog

By
3 hours ago

From Dustin Johnson to Rickie Fowler, many PGA Tour stars sent sweet messages to their moms on Mother's Day. Mark Hubbard, however, used the occasion to relay an adorable note to his . . . dog.

About an hour before the calendar officially turned to the Hallmark holiday, Hubbard shared this photo and caption:

Loading

View on Instagram

Puppy in crime? Aww.

This isn't the first time Hubbard has shown his softer side. In 2015, he surprised his future wife by proposing on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach after finishing his first round.

Hubbard missed the cut in his first trip to TPC Sawgrass. Unfortunately, it still doesn't sound like Barkley got to see his master this weekend. Poor Barkley.

RELATED: Photos of golfers and their dogs

