PGA Tour pro buys golf shoes on eBay

Zac Blair is one of the more interesting characters on the PGA Tour. He's an architecture guru who plans on building his own golf club in Utah. He's an avid LEGO collector. And apparently, he's not above buying golf shoes. . . on eBay.

Shortly before his morning third-round tee time at the Memorial, an ecstatic Blair tweeted this photo of his latest purchase:

We've heard of PGA Tour pros making unusual equipment purchases before, including the time Jim Furyk bought a used putter for $39 and then won the 2010 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup. But we've never seen someone get so excited over a used pair of shoes.

Then again, those bad boys are pretty sweet in an old-school sort of way. Although, now we're curious. What else has Zac Blair bought on eBay?

