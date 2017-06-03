Trending
Bargains

PGA Tour pro buys golf shoes on eBay

By
an hour ago

Zac Blair is one of the more interesting characters on the PGA Tour. He's an architecture guru who plans on building his own golf club in Utah. He's an avid LEGO collector. And apparently, he's not above buying golf shoes. . . on eBay.

RELATED: Zac Blair once got DQ'd for hitting his putter on his head

Shortly before his morning third-round tee time at the Memorial, an ecstatic Blair tweeted this photo of his latest purchase:

We've heard of PGA Tour pros making unusual equipment purchases before, including the time Jim Furyk bought a used putter for $39 and then won the 2010 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup. But we've never seen someone get so excited over a used pair of shoes.

Then again, those bad boys are pretty sweet in an old-school sort of way. Although, now we're curious. What else has Zac Blair bought on eBay?

RELATED: This is why golfers should NOT wear white pants on the course

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bargains

PGA Tour pro buys golf shoes on eBay

an hour ago
The Beef Effect

Arby's is giving away free food this weekend to anyone who plays golf

16 hours ago
Life Skills

When to unfollow all the people you hate on social media

a day ago
Viral Videos

This girl's incredible card trick would be very useful on your next trip to Vegas

a day ago
Fashion Tips

Attention golfers, this is why you should NOT wear white pants

June 2, 2017
Video Gamez

We need this 'Mario Kart' theme park attraction to open ASAP

June 2, 2017
PGA Tour

Email glitch tells AutoZone customers they've won free tickets to PGA Tour event

June 1, 2017
Cool kicks

Jason Day is rooting for the Cavaliers with these special-edition shoes

June 1, 2017
Other Football

The 2017 Champions League Final Explainer

June 1, 2017
Honest Answers

Dustin Johnson's reason for taking high school drama will crack you up

June 1, 2017
Fails

Watch Stephen A. Smith make wrong NBA Finals picks for past SIX years in hilarious compilation

June 1, 2017
Unmannerly Mascots

Mr. Met fired after giving fans the finger

June 1, 2017
College Golf

NCAA hero Brad Dalke’s mom does the mom thing by kinda, sorta embarrassing him on Twitter

June 1, 2017
Golf shoe of the week

Adidas’ new all-white Crossknit Boost is a perfect summer shoe

May 31, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch LeBron James and Kevin Durant face off. . . in flag football?

May 31, 2017
Golf Fails

Watch a man try to hit golf ball out of a lake, but lose his golf club instead

May 31, 2017
WAGs

The WAGs of the Champions League

May 31, 2017
Wildlife

This "monster" Texas frog is the stuff of nightmares

May 31, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Turn Don't Slide
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFlick: Left Wind: Grip Down
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection