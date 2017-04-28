PGA Tour3 hours ago

PGA Tour hands out first slow-play penalty since 1995(!) at Zurich Classic

By
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Brian Campbell putts on the 7th green during Round One of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 9, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Jonathan Ferrey
PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Brian Campbell putts on the 7th green during Round One of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 9, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

A semi-retired player and an 18-year-old both being near the top of the leader board made for an intriguing first round of the Zurich Classic. But it turns out that Thursday was even wilder than originally thought.

It didn't come out until Friday that the PGA Tour handed out its first slow-play penalty in more than two decades during the first round at TPC Louisiana. And in the spirit of the tour's first official team event since 1981, it was a true team effort.

The Miguel Angel Carballo/Brian Campbell pairing were penalized a shot in their opening round. As alternates, Campbell, a rookie, and Carballo were paired together for the event and were the final group to tee off on Thursday morning, with PGA section pros Kyle Ramey and Phil Schmitt.   The group was first put on the clock on the 10th hole, with one of the section pros receiving a bad time on No. 11 at TPC Louisiana. One hole later, Carballo took more than the allotted 40 seconds to play his shot and received a bad time, with Carballo and Campbell being warned that another bad time would result in a penalty. Campbell then got a bad time on the 14th hole.

Both players tried to protest the penalty but to no avail. With the additional stroke, the duo shot a first-round 74 in foursomes to place them near the bottom of the leader board heading into the second round.

“I felt it was a little unfair, but there’s nothing we can do about it now,” Campbell said prior to teeing off on Friday. “Just have to move on and focus on the second round.”

Previously, Glen Day in the third round of the 1995 Honda Classic was the last time the PGA Tour doled out a penalty for slow play. More recently, 14-year-old Tianlang Guan was penalized for taking too long at the 2013 Masters, but that event is run by Augusta National Golf Club and not the PGA Tour.

(Additional reporting from Brian Wacker at TPC Louisiana.)

RELATED: How the new "Lexi Rule" would have affected 7 controversial penalties

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

7 famous recent rules controversies -- and how the new "Lexi Thompson" rule would have affected them

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: FedEx St. Jude Classic

Golf News & Tours

Phil Mickelson says there are "a number" of PGA Tour pros who "are loose" with marking their golf balls

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: Shell Houston Open

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: FedEx St. Jude Classic

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson says there are "a number" …
    Golf News & Tours7 famous recent rules controversies -- and how the …
    Golf News & ToursPGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: Shell Houston Open